The Sheshequin Township Spring Cleanup set for April 25 has been canceled due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
The board feels for the safety of their employees and the residents of Sheshequin Township this is necessary.
It may be rescheduled at a later date, but the board hasn’t made that decision yet. Please feel free to call the township at (570) 358-3222 or email the township at mail@sheshequintwp.org with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.