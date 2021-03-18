SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – Following a resident’s concerns about the visibility at the intersection of Bridge Street, Ghent Hill Road and Sheshequin Road Monday night, Sheshequin Township Supervisors said they will revisit the possibility of adding flashers to the stop sign facing the bridge.
According to resident Ryan Shores, the intersection is dangerous since residents have been known to speed through the posted 35 mph zone.
“It’s never a minimal damage accident. The last one I saw, the back was actually blown off of an F-150. It’s never a site that everybody just drives away and calls the insurance company after,” Shores said.
“The worst part is that people don’t slow down or pay attention, period,” added Supervisor John Smith.
Supervisors collectively stated that even though they live in the area of Sheshequin Road, they still often find themselves pulling too far into the intersection because they can’t see over the guard rails and bushes.
Supervisor Kurt Lafy said that often residents will speed through the S curve near Ghent Hill Road and seem to fly though the intersection from that direction.
“When you come across the bridge and you go left, unless you’re sitting up in a truck, those guard rails get high as a vehicle. They get as high as a motorcycle, that’s for sure,” he stated.
In an interview after Monday's meeting, Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association Chief Josh Gardner said that the stop sign poses an issue since it sneaks up on drivers who aren’t familiar with the area, especially since it’s on the left hand side of the roadway.
“Unfortunately, it is a bad intersection in the township, in our first coverage area. We’ve had from minor accidents to fatal accidents there,” Gardner said.
He added that firefighters responded to the intersection at least six times last year.
PennDOT had attempted to fix the stop sign visibility issue once before by replacing the two stop signs at the Ghent Hill part of the intersection with larger ones, supervisors pointed out. However, Lafy said the only thing the board can do is talk to PennDOT again, although he has tried previously.
“They flat out told me not enough people have died there,” he said.
The supervisors and Shores agreed that it’s worth reaching out to PennDOT again before more potentially fatal accidents occur, whether it’s due to a lack of visibility, speeding, or a combination of both.
“In my opinion, if flashers were put on the stop sign it would all but cure it,” Shores said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.