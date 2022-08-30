SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — Construction is commencing on a roadway in Sheshequin Township that has been closed to the public for around three years.
The uphill lane of West Warner Hill Road subsided around three years ago, which led to its closure, according to township Chairman Kurt Lafy. To open the roadway again, it will be reconstructed as a one way road.
S & A Construction started bank stabilization, while M.R. Dirt will create the one lane road that will include recut ditches, Lafy noted. The work is to be completed by Oct. 15 and will begin in September. The cost of the bank stabilization will be around $8,000m while the creation of a one-way road will be around $15,000 to $16,000.
“We are always happy with S & A Construction and M.R. Dirt because they do good work,” Lafy stated.
He also expressed the importance of getting the road opened for emergency vehicles to gain quicker access to their destinations. There is currently a detour that is an extra three miles.
