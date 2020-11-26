Sheshequin Township’s municipal government approved the advertisement of its budgets for 2021 last week.
The supervisors drafted general and Act 13 budgets and confirmed a liquid fuel budget from the state.
Supervisor Kurt Lafy said that the general 2021 budget has projected revenues of $306,300. From that, supervisors predicted $304,455.20 in expenses.
The general budget is primarily funded by income taxes, which the township has not seen an increase in years, according to Lafy. Supervisors decided once again not to raise taxes overall for 2021.
Other large funds included in the general budget include: $7,750 in state revenue, $3,000 in royalties from natural gas and $2,020 in fines from the district magistrate and Pennsylvania State Police.
“Our revenues were down a little bit for this year,” Lafy said, “The reason for that was our earned income tax was down a little bit.”
As he explained, this is because many township residents were laid off this year due to the pandemic and many of those who kept their jobs may have earned less money than usual.
The 20201 proposal doesn’t include any major road projects, although Lafy said the township could be in line to receive funding from the Bradford County Conservation District to improve dirt and gravel roads.
“If we do get the money, it will be used to resurface Stone Chimney Road,” Lafy said.
The township has a lot less funding from the state to keep up with its road maintenance for this upcoming year.
“In 2020, we received $191,923 in liquid fuels money,” Lafy said, “We’re only going to get $176,841 in liquid fuel revenue this year, so we’re $15,000 down in income.”
Lafy said that the decrease in liquid fuel revenue was because people have simply stopped driving and buying gas while being in quarantine. He noted that the township is already expecting a similar decrease in 2021.
The township announced that they would have $493,74656 in cash on hand at the end of 2021 in its Act 13 Fund savings/checking account.
In 2020, the township had $355,090 for projected income in the ACT 13 budget.
Lafy noted a difference in $10,000 that they had earmarked for expenses under the amount allocated for 2021.
“There is a net difference of 90K to the black, as they say,” he said.
The township has a large cash on hand budget to use in 2021 because they have been “prudent in spending it,” according to Lafy.
“In the years past we have used the money to build our new building and also towards paying for the bridge we installed on Goose Hollow Road last year. The savings, along with our General Fund savings, will likely go towards more water crossing projects, so that is why we are saving the money,” he noted.
