SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – Sheshequin Township supervisors have planned to resurface Stone Chimney Road this summer with funding from the Dirt, Gravel & Low Volume Roads Program with the Bradford County Conservation District.
The BCCD takes applications every April and the funding is available to any road-owning entity on a public road, as previously reported.
This year, the BCCD will be taking on five projects in the county, including Sheshequin, Wells, Ulster, Springfield, Sheshequin, and Canton townships.
When resident Ryan Shores asked the Sheshequin Township supervisors why they’d plan to fix Stone Chimney Road before one of the many, more highly populated roads like Warner Hill at the latest board meeting on Monday night, supervisors explained that road projects are made possible through funding from municipal grants and from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Chairman Kurt Lafy said that road work isn’t a matter of the board’s prioritization, and that they don’t necessarily choose yearly projects.
He related that the board had been waiting on the status of their Dirt & Gravel Road program application since before the New Year, and that they were recently informed that it was approved. Lafy noted that if the supervisors wanted to choose their own projects, they would have to pay for part of it out of pocket.
“We’d have to put in matching funds, not wholly matching funds, but a minimum 10%. This information that I’ve received in regards to the Dirt & Gravel road program now gave us funds which came to me in the last several months, so we’re pressing down that now,” Lafy said.
Supervisors agreed that the program has been moving along fast, saying that an engineer initially said it would cost just under $2 million.
Lafy added that the board could not justify spending that amount of money on Stone Chimney Road out of pocket when they have bridges to replace and the impending threat of losing Act 13 money.
He explained that when he previously contacted PennDOT about it, a representative said that they could give the township money to repair the road but not to move the road over, which would solve the problem for decades.
Lafy added that once the Bradford County Commissioners said they couldn’t help out, they turned him towards a bundle package of federal government grants and found that they were all administered through the states and couldn’t provide municipalities with funding.
Now that Lafy has heard a yes from PennDOT about funding, he agreed with Shores that from a safety standpoint, Warner Hill Road should be prioritized in the future.
“Well now that we have a source for money, the Dirt & Gravel road program, I think we’ll pursue that,” Lafy stated.
Smith noted that the board cannot apply for Warner Hill Road to be fixed this year and that BCCD is only able to support those five projects under the Dirt & Gravel road program.
“We can apply for a grant for that (Warner Hill Road) but that doesn’t mean we’ll get it,” he added.
Supervisors said that they understand why residents question what road or bridge they’re working on, since they are unable to choose when to fix certain ones and they can’t afford to do the work without grants or other funding. Instead, they pick which ones they think would rank the highest compared to similar or worse roads in other municipalities.
“The conservation district doesn’t care about how many people are on that road. If that road was out in the middle of nowhere with no houses on it, but it affects stream quality, that’s what they look for and that’s what these programs are based on,” Smith stated.
