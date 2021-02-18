SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP – Sheshequin Township supervisors will resurface Stone Chimney Road this summer using funds from the Dirt, Gravel & Low Volume Roads Program brought on by the Bradford County Conservation District.
Although the 2021 proposed budget didn’t include any major road projects, Chairman Kurt Lafy noted last fall that the township was waiting on the status of their application to BCCD.
Joe Quatrini, Technical Team Leader at BCCD said that last year, the organization saw 32 applications from 17 municipalities in the county and that Sheshequin Township was recently awarded about $325,000.
The BCCD takes applications every April and that funding is available to any road-owning entity on a public road.
Quatrini explained that once the organization receives consent forms from the landowners and approves contracts at a subsequent board meeting, the form also gets sent out to the municipality for approval.
Once that contract is executed, BCCD holda a mandatory pre-construction meeting and can begin the project anytime after that.
Quatrini said that this year, BCCD hopes to do projects in Wells, Ulster, Springfield, Sheshequin, and Canton townships.
“Based on our funding for this year we believe we can do those five projects,” he said.
The supervisors deferred from signing the consent form to fix two water crossings along Spaulding Hill Road this year at their latest meeting on Monday night since the Stone Chimney Road project will occupy the supervisors along with regular work maintenance for 2021.
Lafy said that the road work will be extensive since the cartway – the part of a dirt road that’s driven on – on Stone Chimney Road will be elevated in sections and existing ditches will be filled.
He said that a sluice pipe and a small bridge on Spaulding Hill Road need repairs and replacement which the supervisors will prioritize in 2022.
“The state inspects bridges over 20 feet and this bridge is under 20 feet long and therefore it never gets inspected but that doesn’t mean we ignore it. It needs to be replaced so what we’ll do is replace it with a culvert as opposed to a bridge – bridges are far more expensive,” Lafy said.
He noted that the sluice pipe that needs to be replaced is further down Spaulding Hill Road towards Route 187.
Lafy says that the repairs to both roads will last for decades.
