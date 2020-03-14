The issue of drug addiction will be explored as part of a drug addiction awareness program planned for later this month at the Sheshequin Ulster Community Center.
Following a video presentation, members of the Endless Mountains Addiction Awareness Committee will speak about the subject before answering questions from those in attendance, according to a news release. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.
The committee was brought together to help those affected by addiction. It specializes in community drug education, referrals, advocacy, support, harm reduction, and youth-based programs.
The Sheshequin Ulster Community Center is located at 64 Totem St., in Ulster Township.
For more information, visit therecenter.org or the Sheshequin-Ulster Rec page on Facebook.
