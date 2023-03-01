Shirley Rockwell celebrates 90th birthday

ROME — On Sunday afternoon, the family of Shirley Rockwell of Rome had a birthday surprise in store. State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) was invited to recognize Shirley Ann Ross Rockwell’s milestone 90th birthday with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Shirley was born on Feb. 28, 1933, at home in Potterville. She attended the Potterville School, Orwell Hill School and graduated from Rome High School, where she played girls basketball on the winning team.
On Oct. 7, 1950, she married Lewis Rockwell, who has since passed away. Shirley is a member and taught Sunday School at the North Rome Wesleyan Church and taught Sunday School. She also taught Sunday School at the Rome Methodist Church. She was a hairdresser, working out of her home. She is known for giving back to her community in many ways, such as volunteering her beautician skills to patients at the Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit, has been a frequent blood donor, worked the election board in Rome Borough, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, holding many leadership positions.
She is pictured with her children, and from left are Pickett, Nancy Rockwell, Shirley Rockwell, Richard Rockwell and Sandy Swartley.
She was very pleased to have Pickett invited to her birthday gathering. Cards can be sent to Shirley Rockwell at 32 North Rome Road Rome, Pa 18837.
