Shirley Rockwell celebrates 90th birthday

Rome resident Shirley Rockwell celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday. State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) recognized Rockwell with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Rockwell is pictured with her children, and from left are Rep. Tina Pickett, Nancy Rockwell, Shirley Rockwell, Richard Rockwell and Sandy Swartley.

 Photo provided by Diane Elliott

ROME — On Sunday afternoon, the family of Shirley Rockwell of Rome had a birthday surprise in store. State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) was invited to recognize Shirley Ann Ross Rockwell’s milestone 90th birthday with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Shirley was born on Feb. 28, 1933, at home in Potterville. She attended the Potterville School, Orwell Hill School and graduated from Rome High School, where she played girls basketball on the winning team.