TROY — Strawberry shortcake and sunny skies set the stage for the Bradford County Manor’s Annual Picnic on Thursday, where staff, residents and their families enjoyed an end of the summer bash on the lawn.
Administrator Jim Neely stated that 500 individuals were expected to attend the event and were treated to not only a classic picnic lunch but also a raffle and a photo booth to preserve memories made.
Neely even baked 500 scones himself to be used in the strawberry shortcake served during the picnic.
“This is the biggest event of the year here. We get as many people out as we can and we just want to make sure everyone has fun,” he said. “It shows that we are a true community. It brings everybody together and look at the smiles!”
