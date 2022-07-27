Showing at the fair

Bentley Curtis of Coreyland stands with his Winter Calf, six-month old Candycane on Monday as he prepares her for the show ring.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — It’s easy to forget, with the concerts and rides and demolition derby and strange fried foods, but fairs trace their origins back to small community animal shows.

Walking through the animal barns at the Troy Fair, especially on Monday and Tuesday when exhibitors are rushing to get their animals in top showing shape, can help one remember those roots.

