Showing at the fair

TROY — It’s easy to forget, with the concerts and rides and demolition derby and strange fried foods, but fairs trace their origins back to small community animal shows.
Walking through the animal barns at the Troy Fair, especially on Monday and Tuesday when exhibitors are rushing to get their animals in top showing shape, can help one remember those roots.
That’s the case when stepping up to the animal washing station to speak with young showman Bentley Curtis.
Curtis, who lives on a dairy farm in Coreyland, was washing off his six-month old heifer Candycane in anticipation of showing her in the Winter Calf show Tuesday. Curtis has been showing for three years now, and he returned with his one-year old heifer from last year Gizmo to show her in the dairy cow show.
“This is my favorite part of the fair”, Curtis said.
As he scrubbed Candycane’s stomach with a soapy brush, being careful to get all the dirt off for her upcoming show, Curtis was asked what he’d learned in his three years of showing, even though he’s only ten.
“I’ve learned how to milk cows and show better for sure,” Curtis said, “and I learned never to give up.”
