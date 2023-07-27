It can take 6 months to raise a pig from birth to market weight. Goats often reach market weight at around 10 months of age, while sheep go to butcher around a year old. Market steers might take as long as two years to reach their ideal weight.

And at the market show, they can be gone in sixty seconds. Such is the life of the young showers at the 2023 Troy Fair Livestock Auction.

