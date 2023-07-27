It can take 6 months to raise a pig from birth to market weight. Goats often reach market weight at around 10 months of age, while sheep go to butcher around a year old. Market steers might take as long as two years to reach their ideal weight.
And at the market show, they can be gone in sixty seconds. Such is the life of the young showers at the 2023 Troy Fair Livestock Auction.
The arena at the pig barn was packed Wednesday morning as young showers from a dozen different 4-H clubs and FFA chapters prepared their market animals for the auction. Buyers were treated to “milk punch” served by the Bradford County Dairy Princesses as they registered for the auction. Proud parents and family members helped the youngsters effect last minute preparations on their animals to make them ready for sale.
At 10 a.m., Erin Cole addressed the crowd on behalf of the committee that oversees and organizes the show each year.
“For us the 2024 show started three days ago,” she said, noting that organizing the show can be a long, arduous process.
Cole, along with Amanda Lavender of the Bradford County 4-H and Dave Steinfelt of Athens FFA, thanked everyone for helping the young agriculturalists achieve their goals. Cole noted that this year had a large number of new buyers, for which they were grateful.
The auction began with the grand and reserve champions of the show animals. Kicking it off was this year’s grand champion market swine, a 254-pound hog led by Brooke Calkins. Arey Building Supply was the lucky buyer to take him home at $5.50 per pound. This year’s reserve champion swine was showed by Trig Noel, in his first show in Bradford County. His 265-pound hog was purchased by State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68).
The grand champion market rabbit pair was shown by Nora Harris, and they were purchased by First Citizens Community Bank for $500. Kyle Kibbe’s reserve champion rabbits brought him $600 when CB Trucking won with the high bid.
Brooke Calkins had a great day at this year’s fair, as she was able to lead in the grand champion sheep and goat as well. Both were purchased, after extensive bidding, by C-Cup Farms. Jordyn Sheeley took reserve champion lamb, which was purchased by Judson’s Feed Mill. Grovedale Winery won the bidding for Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor’s reserve champion goat.
The grand and reserve champion steers were both purchased by Cargill for $2.75/pound and $3.50/pound respectively. The two steers were Maine-Anjou crossbreeds through the MaineTainer registration program. Reserve champion was taken by Brooke Calkins but grand champion went to her younger brother John.
“I’ve raised him since he was young,” John said of his steer, Baby.
The Calkins siblings had to make a 15-minute drive each day to the farm where their animals were housed. It’s John’s first time showing, but he said he’s excited to show again next year.
All the market animals at this year’s show, with the exception of a bare few, would walk in the show ring for purchase.
Buyers had lots of options to support the showers. If they wished, they could donate the animal back to the show to be sold again, with the proceeds going to either the shower’s 4-H club, FFA scholarships, or to pay for new sheep and goat pens.
“Last year we were able to make a purchase of new pens because we were just using temporary wooden pens,” Cole explained, “But we’re still paying these new ones off, so any donations toward that would be appreciated.”
Buyers also had the option of selling their animals to the Wyalusing Livestock Market at fair market value.
Showing is hard, but probably the hardest part is saying goodbye, as Dairy Princess Alternate Haven Murray learned Wednesday.
Prior to her steer Bubba’s turn in the ring, Murray shared a teary goodbye with a steer she said had become her best friend.
“Bubba was a bottle calf so I got really attached,” she said.
But she was quick to bounce back, noting that she’d shown holstein and jersey heifers and a jersey cow in the competitions over the last few days and “I don’t even know how many I’m going to show in the open show.”
The grand champion dairy cow was a Jersey named Ravenside Premier Jada, led by Sara Reed. Sela Beeman led her holstein Snowcrest Unix Jevity as reserve champion. The dairy cows were not sold, but magnanimous buyers could purchase a jug of Hershey kisses to represent their milk. Bishop Brothers Construction took the high bid for grand champion, while Pelton trucking won the reserve champion jug.
The auction was a great opportunity for these youngsters to show their stuff to the wider community. Many of them would take whatever money their livestock raised and put it right back into raising next year’s steer, or goat, or rabbit.
Though there were “grand champions” and “best in breeds” and other laurels awarded, just getting livestock to the show barn is a huge accomplishment in the young shower’s lives. On Wednesday, they were able to show that hard work pays off. After a hectic week, they were able to show off.
