SAYRE BOROUGH — As carolers filled the air with holiday spirit Tuesday evening, the Tree for Life display outside of the Guthrie Learning Center in Sayre brightened the night.
Organized by the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, Tuesday’s Tree for Life Lighting Ceremony marked the auxiliary’s 30th year of honoring and remembering loved ones, all while raising money for Guthrie Hospice and the end-of-life care it provides. Before proceeding outside to sing and light up the display, auxiliary members presented a $10,000 check to support the hospice care.
Guthrie Hospice Director Anja Miller thanked the auxiliary for this and past donations, as well as Guthrie’s senior leadership for their support over the years.
“We are humbled and grateful for your kindness,” Miller said to the auxiliary and its donors. “These donations that you provide to us every single year in honor or memory of a loved one help our patients remain at home to die peacefully. That’s what it’s really all about. And because of you and your great generosity every year, we can continue to do so.”
Donations also support Guthrie Hospice’s bereavement services in the community, including its Good Grief Day Camp that helps children between six and 18 years of age. From these donations, Miller said 477 children have been helped through this program over the years.
Guthrie Hospice even took care of the evening’s honoree, Mary Truesdale, during her last days, according to Miller.
Truesdale, who passed away on May 13, was a long-time Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital employee and past auxiliary president who was remembered as being active in the community and, as an archivist, passionate for the hospital’s history.
Historian Henry Farley recounted Truesdale’s history with the organization, which stemmed back to 1948 when the Nichols native was 18 years old, was known by her maiden name Quick, and was starting a position in admissions.
“This was the start of a love affair with Guthrie and the Robert Packer Hospital that lasted 71 years,” Farley explained.
During his presentation, Farley talked about Truesdale’s involvement in creating the Candy Stripers as the hospital’s volunteer program was getting started in the late 1960s, her ascension to volunteer director where she was able to create many new volunteer-based programs, and her retirement in 1992.
“She was loved by all of her volunteers and they truly became like family to her,” Farley explained. “Mary was not just the director of volunteers, she was also their mother, best friend, social coordinator, social worker, and confidant. Many of the employees at Guthrie held Mary in the same regard.”
Truesdale was also eager to share her expertise for creating successful volunteer programs with others, and was active with the Bradford County International Management Council — earning its first Manager of the Year award, according to Farley.
Truesdale utilized her musical talents throughout the community, directing several church choirs and the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing Chorus for 16 years, and organized shows to celebrate the hospital’s 100th anniversary in 1985 and the Guthrie Clinic’s 100th anniversary in 2010.
After retirement, Truesdale was active with the auxiliary and the archives group.
“The archives would not exist as they do were it not for Mary Truesdale,” Farley explained. “In the early 1980s, the school of nursing building … was completely remodeled. Mary called me one day and said, ‘Get all of your people and carts and get over here at once.’ Off we went to the basement of the building through the old winding tunnels and found Mary cleaning out a dumpster that had been filled from the storeroom of this building with the history of the Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic — photos, annual reports, journals, newspapers, etc … all on their way to the incinerator.”
Even a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis couldn’t hold her back, said Farley — a diagnosis no one knew about until she started walking around with decorated canes that reflected her vibrant personality.
“She was really a remarkable woman,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti.
Both Scopelliti and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Senior Vice President Joseph Sawyer recognized who have supported the Tree for Life program and the hospice.
“Even though the physical symbol has moved many times over the years, the tradition has stood the test of time. Our annual Tree for Life provides a special way to remember loved ones through the display of decorative lights or special ornaments on the trees in front of the Guthrie Learning Center. Each light or star ornament represents a special person and shines bright as a symbol of love.”
According to auxiliary President Kyle McDuffee, donations raised by the group outside of the Tree for Life program have benefited efforts such as Chow for Children, the House of Hope, remembrance baskets for parents who have lost their infants, the Guthrie Community Garden, Guthrie Community Training Center, and the recent emergency room project.
Tuesday’s program concluded with Truesdale’s favorite Christmas carol: “Silent Night.”
Other Guthrie auxiliary remembrance ceremonies include the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s Love Light Tree Celebration and Reading of Names on Dec. 13 and the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary’s Remembrance Tree Ceremony on Dec. 19. Both events start at 7 p.m. in each hospital’s lobby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.