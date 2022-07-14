SAYRE — The 4th Annual Antique Appraisal Day was held at the Sayre Historical Society on Saturday, July 9. Barbara Kotasek, the knowledgeable coordinator of the Owego Elks Emporium, was once again the appraiser for the event.
There were thirty items registered to be appraised and the values ranged from $50 to $5,000. Items on the list included an oil painting, a paper mache doll, a Capodimonte porcelain figurine, a silver pocket watch, a gold pocket watch, a German helmet, framed prints, a twenty-dollar bill from the Sayre First National Bank, a soldier’s watch from the Civil War, a collection of hotel desk bells, a cast iron cat bank, a Roseville pinecone bowl, a spatterware pitcher in yellow and brown (very unusual), an ornate mahogany table, a painting by T. Manley, a China bowl from Teed’s in Sayre that had a picture of the Sayre Bridge in the center, an amethyst bottle, a green bottle, and a cough syrup bottle.
Kotasek gave attendees a very detailed description of their items, along with today’s value. She also gave the owner of the ornate table instructions as to how it should be cleaned. Kotasek will be back in the fall when the society will hold its first trunk and treasure auction.
For more information, visit the Sayre Historical Society online at sayrehistoricalsociety.org, or find the society on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.