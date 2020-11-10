SAYRE – Learning at Sayre High School is being done remotely this week due to staff quarantines related to COVID-19.
“When we don’t have enough individuals to work in the building, we know that we will have to do remote learning,” Superintendent Jill Daloisio said during Monday’s school board meeting.
Both Daloisio and high school Principal Dayton Handrick felt that the high school staff were prepared, which helped make for a smooth transition to remote learning Monday.
“Mr. Handrick did a nice job of setting expectations for both students and teachers and sending that out over the weekend,” Daloisio added. “I spoke with multiple teachers today and the teachers said it went very well. I received an email at the end of the day from one of the teachers that (said) students attended, (the teachers) were very happy to have received those expectations of what we expect from them and of the students. They felt that that increased the participation of the students throughout the course of the day.”
She encouraged anyone who isn’t receiving calls or emails through the Skyalert system to contact the district.
In-person instruction is currently set to return on Monday, although Daloisio said they will continue to keep an eye on things and notify their families if anything changes.
