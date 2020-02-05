SAYRE — The Sayre High School food pantry that was set up in partnership with Child Hunger Outreach Partners about three weeks ago has become a popular draw, Principal Dayton Handrick reported during Monday’s school board meeting.
“If I were to guess on any given day, probably 40 to 50 kids stop in to get food between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m.,” Handrick said, adding a note of gratitude to staff members living in the Towanda area who volunteer to pick up the items that stock the pantry.
The idea was initially spurred by the school’s guidance department, and is open to all students, regardless of free or reduced lunch eligibility, so that those who have more of a need for the items aren’t singled out.
“It’s just an outreach to help with child hunger,” Handrick said, noting that options can range from a bag of Veggie Stix to yogurt, to fresh fruit and canned meat.
“We hope to one day add a refrigerator and add more perishable stuff, but we’ll get there,” Handrick added.
This week, the high school’s homerooms are doing a Penny War fundraiser to raise money for the downtown Towanda-based food organization, following the example of some other districts with similar pantries. The winning homerooms will receive prizes.
“Hopefully they will step up and bring in enough to show the organization (CHOP) that we care and we support it,” said Handrick.
