Shultz appointed to Canton Borough Council presidency, junior council member nominated to fill open

CANTON BOROUGH – Canton Borough Council saw the appointments of both a new borough council president as well as a new council member during a reorganization meeting held Monday.
Canton Borough Council member George Jennings moved to replace Council President David Groover with board member Michael Shultz.
Shultz has served on Canton Borough Council as a board member and the council’s president previously, when he was chosen from a pool of four candidates to fill the seat of Alfonso Ciaccio after Ciaccio resigned due to health reasons in October 2017.
Shultz was appointed Canton Borough Council president in January of 2018 and did not run for reelection in 2019.
Jennings’ motion was approved but was voted against by council members Groover and Chris Schrader. Council member Kurt Bastion was absent from the meeting.
Shultz announced that he will be reappointing council committees.
Later in the meeting after council approved the retirement of council member John Mosser, Jennings motioned to appoint Junior Council Person Alyssa Packard to fill the open seat, noting that she has served as a junior member of the board for nearly two years.
Jennings’ motion was seconded by board member Lynette Ambruch and passed with three yes votes, made by Jennings, Ambruch and Shultz, and two no votes from Groover and Schrader.
When casting his vote against Packard, Groover stated he did so because he believes the position should be advertised to the public before it is filled “as it used to be.”
Schrader later explained that he voted against both the motion to make Shultz Canton Borough Council president and the motion to appoint Packard as a board member due to the fact that he feels they are both tied favorably with Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley, who he believes attempts to influence council decisions by recruiting and advocating for individuals who agree with her opinions to join the council.
“I voted no to both simply because Mr. Shultz is another one of Mrs. Seeley’s appointed henchmen as well as Miss Packard. That’s obvious by previous statements and actions made by both in meetings over the past year and a half,” he said.
Jennings and Ambruch declined comment regarding the reorganization meeting. Shultz and Packard did not reply to attempts The Review made to reach them for comments.
