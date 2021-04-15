Sidewalk loan program officially established in Canton Borough

CANTON — Canton Borough Council has officially approved a new loan program that will allow Canton residents to borrow funding from the borough to renovate their sidewalks.
After months of consideration, Canton Borough Council has implemented a new sidewalk loan program, which council hopes will encourage citizens to help improve the appearance of the town by fixing their sidewalks.
Canton residents with standard sidewalks are now able to apply for loans from the borough up to $5,200 at a 1.5% interest rate, while citizens who own properties that include a sidewalk corner are eligible for up to an additional $10,000 and those who will require tree removal from their sidewalks are eligible for up to an additional $1,000.
Canton Borough President Michael Shultz stated that the Canton Borough sidewalk loan program is not the only way locals can secure finances to fix their sidewalk, but is one option that “hopefully helps.”
Shultz said he hopes the sidewalk loans from the borough will “make it easier on everybody” and “get town looking a little bit better.”
“I’m very happy to get this through,” Shultz commented.
Shultz added that the borough would like to allow its own street department to help complete sidewalk renovations in the future, which could lower costs for Canton homeowners.
The Canton Borough sidewalk loan program was approved unanimously by council members in a Canton Borough Council monthly meeting held at the borough’s street shed on Monday.
For more information on Canton Borough’s sidewalk loan program, or to apply for a sidewalk loan, residents are encouraged to contact Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley at (570) 673-5700.
