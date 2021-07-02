ATHENS TOWNSHIP – The Athens Township Parks and Recreation Commission wanted to take advantage of the growing popularity of pickleball when they dedicated part of the basketball court at Jim King Memorial Park for the game.
“It’s become pretty popular in the area – in fact, in the northeast. These people are going to Florida and coming back and want to play pickleball, and I’ve gotten three or four calls wanting to have pickleball,” commission Chairman Richard Bean said, “so we decided as a parks commission to do that.”
However, with only a portable net that has to be borrowed from the Athens Township Municipal Building by those looking to play, Bean said it has yet to be utilized despite a sign at the park.
He figures part of the challenge is with people’s typical work schedules.
“When people get out of work they’re (the municipal building) closed, and Saturday and Sunday they are closed. That’s the number one time they would be using it,” Bean said.
He encouraged those who are interested in playing to plan ahead and reach out to the township to make sure the net is available before making the trip. The net can be borrowed with a $20 returnable deposit, he said.
“You bring it back and you get your money back,” he noted.
Bean hopes they can install a permanent net in the near future to avoid some of these challenges.
Officials have also placed a ball for the Round Top Park gaga ball pit at the municipal building since the previous balls stored at the site continually went missing.
The pit was installed back in 2019 through the efforts of Girl Scout Emily Chilson.
“After they put a ball in there somebody would take it home with them, and then they put another in there and did that three or four times, and then the township did that,” Bean explained.
The gaga ball pit ball is available for a returnable deposit of $10.
