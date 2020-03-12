SAYRE BOROUGH — The Sayre Revitalization Coalition is starting to realize its vision.
It’s one that includes outdoor dining areas, greenery, renovated buildings, new business, attractive housing, and trails and bicycle lanes to promote physical activity.
With the recent opening of the Diahoga Trail extending from Riverfront Park and Wednesday’s demolition of 221 – 221 1/2 S. Elmer Ave., the group’s plans are starting to take shape.
From the bandstand at the center of Howard Elmer Park during a press event Wednesday, Christopher Brown, the Progress Authority’s vice president of community development, showed what the possibilities could be at several locations in Sayre’s downtown.
“Sayre and the Valley area is the gateway to Bradford County,” said Brown. “ … This is a very good opportunity for us to show what Bradford County is to the outside and this initiative will help highlight a lot of the assets that are available in our region.”
The coalition, which was formed 18 months ago, is comprised of local business leaders, along with officials from both the borough and Bradford County. As part of the planning process, the group was able to collect the input from nearly 1,000 residents and workers via a survey about what they want to see in their community.
Being the area’s largest employer, Guthrie has several members of its leadership team involved.
“Of course, Guthrie has a long-standing commitment and obligation to the communities wherever our facilities exist,” said Frank Pinkosky, the executive vice-president and chief human resource officer with Guthrie. “The driving force for us is around recruitment and retaining talent that we need to be successful in providing the outstanding medical care that our communities in the Twin Tiers deserve. We would like very much to have people live closer to the facilities where people work and receive care, so we’re very excited to be a member in the downtown coalition.”
With the demolition going on a block away from the park and another planned for the neighboring 209 S. Elmer Ave. later this week, Pinkosky said the plan is to attract a developer to build Victorian-style town homes on the properties, with a child-focused community area that could be added to the space next to the Sayre Theatre.
“To be a vibrant community, you have to have events going on all of the time, and you have to have places where people want to live and work and mingle,” said Pinkosky. “That’s really our goal.”
Kelly McElhaney, the owner of Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center, is part of the thrust to bring new business to the downtown. She is currently renovating the space at 206 Desmond St., with hopes to move her studio from Athens to Sayre this summer.
McElhaney first moved to the area around four years ago from the Baltimore area. She and her husband, Nathanial, were first drawn in by his job offer with Guthrie, but were more than eager to establish their roots after experiencing the area for the first time.
“As soon as we stepped foot into town, we noticed a different feeling than what we had become accustomed to living in big cities for the last 20 years,” McElhaney said. “We realized on our first visit that we wanted to call the Sayre area our home and raise our children here.”
Becoming involved in the hospital community, and then the Sayre Revitalization Initiative, encouraged McElhaney and her husband to invest in the community.
“One of the most important things I’ve learned through this is the beauty of the people we have in this community,” she said. “They’ve been very welcoming.”
Even with the other fitness-focused businesses in the area, she said there has been a sense of community among them and not the competitive spirit she’s witnessed in more urban areas.
“We’ve seen this beautiful thing since we’ve arrived,” she continued, noting the additions of Yanuzzi’s, Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe, and Fitness with Friends, among others, in recent years. “Just to be invited to be a part of it, I almost didn’t feel worthy of it because these people spent their lives here, and they invited us in with open arms.”
Colleen Bentley, owner of Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe on West Packer Avenue and president of the Sayre Business Association, said it’s not only great to see the excitement of her fellow coalition members, but also to see how much the community cares and wants to make the already thriving downtown even better.
“It’s breathing life back into our community. All of the business are very excited,” she said, while adding that she’s also heard plenty of excitement from the variety of clientele who walk through her doors.
“I was a person who moved away during college and I didn’t think I would ever move back. Now, I feel blessed to live here. It’s a great place to be,” she continued.
According to Pinkosky, the coalition’s plans are long-term goals, while Brown noted that a key to the initiative will be private investment like what McElhaney is doing.
