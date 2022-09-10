The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County Organs and Organists, Past & Present,” scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling (570) 265-2240 or emailing info@bradfordhistory.com.
This program will begin with a presentation by David Lenington about several Bradford County organs and organists. Aeolian-Skinner built some of the finest pipe organs in the twentieth century. Rob Oldroyd has prepared a video for the presentation demonstrating the Aeolian-Skinner organ at First Presbyterian Church in Troy. The presentation will also include Jeanette Davis’s video featuring the Johnson & Son pipe organ built in 1892 for Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda. Attendees will enjoy theatre organ melodies like those heard during the Keystone Theatre’s silent film days. Tim Schramm will be at the organ accompanying the silent film, The Blacksmith.
