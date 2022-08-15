LITTLE MEADOWS, Pa. — What started as a hobby has become a true artistic passion for a resident of Little Meadows, Pa.
Tom Del Sordo creates a variety of woodworking crafts through his brand, Simple Man Rustic Creations. He has made items such as whiskey and wine racks, cabinets, shelves and even guitar hangers.
His primary and best-selling item is a red, white and blue painted American flag made out of wood.
“I have been woodworking for about five to 10 years now, but it gained some attention and people started to ask me to make things for them around 5 years,” Del Sordo said.
The Susquehanna County native makes the items in his garage and can be found from time to time at craft shows in Bradford County. He’s passionate about his hobby and stated that he also donates and give away many of his creations.
“It’s great for clearing my mind of everyday stuff,” he said. “I get out there, start woodworking, get the music playing and sort of get lost in it for hours at a time.”
Del Sordo stated that he’s willing to make anything that people request, although his creations tend to have his signature rustic flair to them. He even does laser engravings for requested items.
“I tend to work a lot with barn wood. I really enjoy and respect what nature does to it,” he said. “I’ll go out and look for old barns that collapsed or meet people that are selling barns. I take the side boards that have weathered because I want to get that certain color or look that only nature can produce.”
