ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association is raising fund and collecting toys and other items for this year’s Sirens for Santa.
The program was created in 2016 by the Athens PBA and Sayre PBA with the goal of providing local families with needed aid during the holidays.
Items given to the children of the Athens School District include toys, clothing, coats, shoes and book bags.
The gifts are wrapped, addressed from Santa and prepared for each family in municipalities that include Athens Borough, Athens Township, Ulster, Sheshequin, East Smithfield, Ridgebury and Gillett.
In previous years, gifts would be delivered with police officers accompanying Santa and helping him with the deliveries.
Due to COVID-19, a drive-thru pick-up will be conducted instead at the fire hall of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department.
From 2015 to 2020, the Athens PBA provided 198 children with gifts and spent around $36,479.26.
This year, the program’s goal is to provide gifts to 40 children and they are specifically looking for arts and crafts supplies, a rocking horse, a BMX-style bicycle and Legos.
As of Nov. 9, the PBA has spent $5,986.19 to purchase two shirts, three pairs of pants, a pair of sneakers and several coats for the first 30 children on Santa’s list and they are hoping to raise another $5,000 to complete purchases for the other 10 children.
A drop off location for toys will be located at the Athens Township Municipal Building’s main lobby and monetary donations can be made out to the Athens Township PBA in care of “Sirens for Santa,” 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre Pa. 18840.
Any questions that individuals or businesses have for the program or who want to make a donation can contact Officer Thomas VanFleet at (570) 888-2325 or via email at tvanfleet@athenstownship.org.
