ATHENS — An annual Christmas season program that provides gifts to children in need is beginning its yearly activities.
Sirens for Santa is starting up again this year to benefit children who desire a Christmas gift. The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association is the main organizer of the event. The organization started a similar event in 2015 to benefit children in the Athens Area School District.
The PBA has raised funds to provide local families with needed items during the holidays. Items such as new toys, clothing, coats, shoes, book bags and many others.
Organizers seek to provide gifts and remove any stress or worry from parents. This action makes “the home a more carefree and happy place for the family during the holiday season,” according to the PBA.
The Athens Township PBA joined with the Sayre PBA to create Sirens for Santa in 2016. The school districts of Sayre and Athens are covered, but the event can also include Athens Borough, Ulster, Sheshequin, East Smithfield, Ridgebury and Gillett.
From 2015 to 2021, the PBA has spent more than $52,000 providing around 238 children within the AASD with gifts from the program, which is funded primarily through monetary donations. Money from the PBA’s general fund makes up the difference.
“Now in 2022, the program is moving forward with a goal of bringing a smile to the faces of 30 additional children,” the Athens PBA stated. “The Association looks forward to continuing this program for years to come, and is committed to helping the children of the community it serves.”
In previous years, gifts were personally delivered to each home by PBA members accompanied by Santa. Since the program has increased in size and scope, organizers now work with the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department and do something different. The program utilizes a drive through pick-up format at ATVFD’s fire hall where Santa, school resource officers and Athens PBA members will be present.
Any business or community member within the Athens Area School District is welcome to donate money or items such as a new unwrapped toy or clothing. Organizers are specifically in need of arts and crafts supplies, socks, and wintertime clothing such as hats and gloves.
“Please join us in making this Christmas season a happier one for those children that may otherwise have to go without,” the Athens PBA stated. “The children of his valley are its future, please help us make this a little brighter and easier for them to see.”
Organizers utilizes contacts in the school district to determine which kids will benefit from the program. School resource officers are also utilized in the endeavor. Organizers speak with potential families and ask them if they want to take part in the program. PBA members proceeded to shop for specific items that the family requests for their child. The items get wrapped, addressed from Santa Claus and prepared for the families.
The PBA would like to acknowledge the following people and businesses for their support of the program: Kim Rickert and Brian Selberg, Dandy Mini Marts Inc., Williams Ford, the Athens Teachers Association, the I.R. Federal Credit Union, the Sayre VFW, the Athens Township Supervisors, Cabinet Works and the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department.
A drop-off location for toys will be at the Athens Township municipal building’s main lobby. Monetary donations can be made out to the Athens Township P.B.A., in care of “Sirens for Santa” at 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, Pa. 18840.
For businesses or residents of the Athens School District who have questions, contact Athens Township Police Officer Thomas VanFleet at (570) 888-2325, or tvanfleet@athenstownship.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.