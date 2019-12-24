The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association's Sirens for Santa program delivered gifts for 58 children in the Athens Area on Monday. The program, which began in 2015, has grown from helping make 12 kids' holidays full of gifts to 58 kids this year. Michael Rooker and Alex Austin of the East Smithfield area said on Monday that the program is "amazing," and that their child wouldn't have had Christmas this year if it wasn't for the Sirens for Santa program. Thomas Van Fleet of the Athens Township Police Department and organizer of the program said that the program wouldn't be possible without the numerous donations from local businesses and individuals. "We're just a vessel," he said.
