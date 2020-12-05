Sirens for Santa ready to help AASD kids

The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association is once again collecting toys for its annual Sirens for Santa Christmas program to help students of the Athens Area School District this Christmas. However, this year’s drive will feature some changes due to COVID-19, including a drive-through pick up instead of the home deliveries of past years. According to a news release from the association, more than 40 children will benefit from this year’s outreach with clothing, shoes, toys, and other items. Recipients are identified by school resource officers and district staff. Due to limited funding, the program is only able to serve these children. “The PBA is aware that the current COVID-19 pandemic has caused a financial strain and hardship on a large segment of the community, as well as local businesses,” PBA officials stated. “It is for this reason we did not solicit donations for the program in the same manner as in past years. If a member of the community or a business located within the Athens School District would still like to make a monetary donation or a gift of a new unwrapped toy or item, they can still do so.” Donations can be taken to the Athens Township Municipal Building during normal business hours. They can also be mailed to the Athens Township PBA at 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840, care of Sirens for Santa.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Officials noted that they’ve received a large number of requests for LOL Surprise-related items, Legos, arts and craft materials, and school supplies. {/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}“The members of the Athens Township Police Benevolent Association would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the members of the community and the local businesses who have supported this program over the years, and look to continue this effort for many years to come,” PBA officials stated. “The children of our community are our future, and we are thankful to be in the position to make their lives a little brighter and joyful this holiday season.”{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Anyone potential donors who have a question about the program can contact PBA President Thomas VanFleet at tvanfleet@athenstownship.org.{/span}
Sirens for Santa ready to help AASD kids
Matt Hicks

