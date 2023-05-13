Running for county commissioner on the republican side are Daryl Miller, Doug McLinko, and Michelle Dunham; on the democratic ticket are Floyd Isbell, Kim Pitcher, and Zachary Gates. Dunham did not respond to The Review’s questionnaire.

Please share with us some background about yourself:

Zachary Gates

Gates
Floyd Isbell

Isbell
Doug McLinko

McLinko
Daryl Miller

Miller
Kim Pitcher

Pitcher