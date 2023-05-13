Running for county commissioner on the republican side are Daryl Miller, Doug McLinko, and Michelle Dunham; on the democratic ticket are Floyd Isbell, Kim Pitcher, and Zachary Gates. Dunham did not respond to The Review’s questionnaire.
Please share with us some background about yourself:
Gates: My wife, Sarah, and I both are small-business owners, and we are blessed to be raising our three school-age children in Troy. After growing up in Springfield Township and graduating from Troy Area School District, I earned a degree in chemistry and a law degree (both from Penn State). Community involvement is very important to me, which is why I serve in volunteer capacities for many organizations, from Cub Scouts Pack 30, to the Harkness Cemetery Association, to Faith Community United Methodist Church Gust to name a few.
Isbell: I’ve been a resident of Bradford County all my life. I learned the value of a dollar growing up on a farm. I’ve worked hard to help the residents with many businesses. I still continue to help our kids with motor sports.
McLinko: During my time as commissioner we’ve cut taxes, eliminated debt, and reduced the size of county government. Prior to my service as a County Commissioner, I ran several successful businesses and served as a two-term Wysox Township supervisor. I have also served as chairman of the local Salvation Army Service Unit because I understand that faith and charity, not government programs, keep our community strong.
Miller: I am Daryl Miller, I live with my wife Kay in Wyalusing, and am a life-long resident of Bradford County. I am honored to have served Bradford County as commissioner for the past 11 years and with your help on May 16 I hope to continue serving our county as your commissioner. Prior to beginning my adult career, I worked on a dairy farm as a teenager gaining a strong work ethic at a young age. I then went to work for Cornell Mig. gaining experience at all levels from manufacturing, engineering, sales, and management to ultimately co-owning the company. The scope of my career allowed me to gain experience by hands on, practical problem solving experience and managing multi-million dollar budgets.
Pitcher: Bradford County is my home. I grew up in Warren Center, in a multifamily home, with my paternal grandparents just a hallway away. I had, for the most part, an idealistic childhood. On the weekdays, my mom was always there when my sister and I arrived home from school. My dad returned from work a short while later to dinner at the kitchen table. Pretty simple really. I attended Northeast Bradford, grade school and high school. From there, I went to Penn College to pursue a degree in graphic design.
For the past 20 years, I have spent my career as a professional photographer, with brief stints as an editor/reporter for local newspapers, The Daily Review and The Rocket-Courier. During my time reporting the news, I learned the inner workings of our local government, attending commissioner meetings, borough meetings and covering police reports.
I’m proud to serve as a committee member for Pike Township, with the Bradford County Democratic Committee and as a volunteer with the Bradford County Board of Elections. I’m also extremely honored to be one of the two candidates endorsed by the Democratic Committee.
What are your reasons for seeking office?:
Gates: Every day, when I look into the eyes of my children or my parents, I try to answer this question: “How am I making Bradford County a place in which they can sustainably live and thrive?” I want to contribute my professional training and love of our area to face the future decisively on our terms, not sit back and then need to play a costly game of “catch-up” later. The decisions our county commissioners make in the next four years will profoundly determine what the next few decades will look like for all Bradford County residents. I am excited for the opportunity to improve the level of cooperation and standard of living of county residents along the way.
Isbell: I will bring experience to the commissioners office. Looking at every decision from all sides before making it. I want to bring transparency to the residents, so you can see what your tax money is doing for you.
McLinko: Bradford County is a great place to live, work, start a business, or raise a family and, if re-elected, no one will work harder than me to keep it that way. My priorities are always local, and I will work tirelessly to build on our accomplishments in Bradford County and always put our people first.
Miller: My passion for serving our county as Commissioner comes from the desire to work on behalf of my neighbors throughout our county. In striving to do that, I have been a 24/7 accessible commissioner. We have accomplished a great deal during my three terms in office like major improvements to our infrastructure. A record number of county bridges have been replaced or repaired in the last 11 years, a middle mile dark fiber loop project was developed and is now about 3/4 completed, which will enhance our emergency radio communication system as well as provide the potential for broadband access throughout the county, and our new Emergency Management / Public safety facility was built. Progress has been made concerning a pilot county permitting program to facilitate stream channel restoration and clean out. All of this and more has been accomplished while maintaining a strong fund balance with no debt and without raising taxes. In spite of these accomplishments, there is much yet to do.
Pitcher: My reasons for seeking office are many, but I’ll begin with the most important: my daughter. Volunteerism is an important principle I try to demonstrate to my daughter, that even if you don’t think you have anything to give, you can give your TIME to the greater good. It’s a priority I’ve tried to reflect my entire life. I want to work to build this county into the best area for its residents and a welcoming place for people to visit. I’d like her generation to be proud to say they were born and raised here. I want to foster the type of county that cultivates creativity and inspires the youth to get involved. A healthy community, where neighbors genuinely care about their neighbors well being. Finding ways for the public to feel that sense of belonging in their community will make it easier for them to reach out if they are in need. All of these things, if applied, will be a catalyst of economic growth.
What do you believe the role of County Commissioner should be?:
Gates: A commissioner should be an ADVOCATE: going to bat with industry and government to get the best possible outcomes for Bradford County residents. A commissioner should be an EXECUTIVE: planning strategically and making difficult financial decisions based on information, not opinions. A commissioner should be a COUNSELOR: encouraging citizens to be their best, comforting them through natural disasters or personal losses, and challenging them to be a part of the solution. As an attorney, small-business owner and community leader, I already fill those three roles.
Isbell: Make financial decisions for the county and not spend money just because it’s there. Also to make a fair pay for employees that work hard. The employees that are entrance level jobs normally have a more physical job and deserve good pay.
McLinko: Now more than ever, it is important that we, as public officials and stewards of the people’s trust and treasure, manage the county’s finances in such a way that we can help grow our local economy while keeping more of the taxpayer’s money exactly where it belongs…in their own wallets.
Miller: The role of County Commissioner is to oversee the county’s budget in a fiscally responsible, cost effective way, while providing a high level of service to our county residents. This includes supporting our emergency services to assist in public safety. County Commissioners oversee a number of departments within county government including but not limited to the Fiscal Department, Elections, Human Services, 911 Communications / Public Safety, Facilities Maintenance, County Bridges, and Parks (four county parks). There are many other things brought to the commissioners attention and while commissioners may not have direct responsibility for some of these inquiries, it is in my opinion that we are the public’s conduit to other levels of government and administrative departments. To me that’s what “public service” means!
Pitcher: There are many roles and responsibilities to being County Commissioner. We must provide public and fiscal integrity to the county we serve. Be an advocate for state and federal funding to meet the county’s needs. To support and maintain Human Services. Most importantly we need to preside with fairness and impartiality.
What are the biggest issues facing the county at this time?:
Gates: First, an aging population (whose size is not being adequately replaced by births or people moving into the county) will deeply impact Bradford County’s economic and social future, threatening the ability to spread the tax load equitably. I believe that unaddressed population issues would have the single greatest effect on the quality of life of Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike, if skilled laborers, first responders, farmers and healthcare workers become harder and harder to find. Second, we need to practically address issues of mental health, substance abuse and housing insecurity/shortages head-on and with coordinated efforts, if we want to keep people working and able to raise their families securely. Lastly, we must do everything we can to increase volunteerism and civic engagement, as the absence of them could result in shortages of vital services and a weakening of our great nation.
Isbell: Being able to construct without the months of lost time and unnecessary engineering that keeps costs high so construction is lost.
McLinko: Keeping drugs and crime off our streets is the biggest issue we face. We helped create the Drug Task Force to work with local law enforcement to combat the drug problem. We want our task force to be tough on crime and put anyone who is caught in jail.
Additionally, it is critical that we keep taxes low. Through good fiscal stewardship we have not had a tax increase since 2004, while keeping county services strong. It’s important that we keep it that way.
Miller: While we have experienced many accomplishments, some of the biggest issues we face and are priorities of mine if given the privilege of continuing to serve our county are:
- Continuing the completion of the necessary infrastructure improvements to facilitate economic growth and improve communication systems; broadband/internet/cell service
- Public safety and supporting our emergency services. The staffing issue both paid and volunteers do an incredible job under very difficult circumstances. It is becoming extremely difficult to recruit and maintain these valuable men and women we rely on so immeasurably. The construction of the training facility is the beginning in assisting these individuals but is only a first step in addressing this problem
- Opioid/controlled substance abuse continues to escalate in our county and we must find ways to combat this serious problem. These issues compound public safety/emergency services resource requirements. The scope of services required often includes Human Resources, Children and Youth Services, and ultimately in many cases the multifaceted Court System. All of this not only negatively affects the health and welfare of individuals and their families, but also the county budget and taxpayers.
Pitcher: Bradford County is not unlike many other rural counties in our commonwealth The need is prevalent for mental health resources. However accessibility to these services is not always readily available for various reasons. Rural residents often have to drive long distances to receive services. In some cases they need a separate insurance provider that will cover the care of mental health professionals. Sometimes just the overall affordability will put an end to a persons trying to reach out for help. And that’s not even mentioning reaching out for help in a small town, where everyone knows everyone and there could be fear of lack of confidentiality. The same could be said for those seeking help with addiction. Fear of shame and ridicule is enough for anyone to continue into the darkness of addiction. We need to shine a light for them. This is why it’s so important to break the stigma of people seeking help for their mental health or seeking help for a drug problem. These people are not incompetent, they are not weak. This stigma comes from a lack of understanding and fear. Everyone is deserving of respect in their journey to better themselves.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?:
Gates: The people of Bradford County depend upon their elected officials to make informed decisions and lead with honor, not an agenda. You, the voter, should settle for nothing less than a commissioner with a demonstrated love for his community and his neighbors, who is ready on day one to meet the highly-regulated demands of the job with credibility, intelligence, grace and grit. I will be that type of a Commissioner, because true civic commitment can’t be reduced to a simplistic slogan or worn like a suit when it pleases you — it is a humbling, steadfast lifestyle developed over many years, borne out by what you do and say in your public and private life. In a county that has been strained recently by the shortcomings of some public officials, I will be a refreshing return to integrity.
Isbell: I am going to work to make the best decisions that will reflect positive results for the county.
McLinko: The people of Bradford County are honest, hardworking people who deserve a high level of service from their public officials. Since my first day in office, I have always sought to represent the people of Bradford County with honesty and fairness and they have responded by continually blessing me with their support throughout my time as their Bradford County Commissioner. I humbly and sincerely ask for the continued help, support, and vote of the people of Bradford County so that I may continue to serve them as their County Commissioner.
Miller: It is an honor and a humbling privilege to serve Bradford County for the past 11 years as Commissioner. Bradford County has been home my entire life and I am dedicated to preserving the quality of life that we have chosen. I will continue to work as a full-time commissioner facing the issues of the residents of our county. I believe that while the government isn’t a business, that doesn’t mean the government shouldn’t return a dollar’s value of service to the taxpayers for a dollar spent! I humbly ask for the opportunity to continue to provide Proven, Principled, Practical Leadership serving Bradford County as your commissioner.
Pitcher: We have a big problem with “voter fatigue” in this county. More people get out to vote in a presidential general election, thinking perhaps it impacts their life more than a local general election. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
Take for instance: Do you like having that new dollar store down the road, seemingly in the middle of nowhere? Or, are you indifferent? In a sense, you voted for it to be there. Your local township and borough officials had to zone that land for commercial use. In Pennsylvania the majority of public school funding comes from your local property taxes. That tax is levied by the local government. Not those folks in Harrisburg. These are kitchen table issues that affect your daily life. You need to get out and make your voice heard.
