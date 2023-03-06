Six years after hazing death, Penn State plans to drop the Greek life oversight it championed

Penn State appears to be dropping most intervention and oversight of Greek life, an internal memo states.

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State is quietly planning to roll back its oversight of fraternities and sororities, policies the university championed in 2017 following the hazing death of a student.