ATHENS BOROUGH – The Spalding Memorial Library held its sixth annual Christmas Market at 724 South Main Street in Athens Borough on Saturday.
Meaghann Campbell, assistant director of the library, said that 17 vendors were set up on the lawn. Most of the businesses had tents and tables to display all of their items for people to browse through the market which ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
She said that the vendors collected the proceeds for their businesses and that the library only asked for a $10 registration fee.
The market featured a hot chocolate station, outdoor fire pits, and Santa Claus seated on the porch to greet children and gift them with individually-wrapped books.
Author Maureen Wright was there signing copies of her recently published book, “Super Rooster Saves the Day.”
Campbell noted that the book was available for purchase at the library for $15 while supplies lasted.
Strictly Cupcakes made its first public appearance at the market after owner Christina Sheeley was certified with a limited food establishment license by the Bradford County Department of Agriculture last week.
She sought out the proper licensing so she can sell cupcakes out of her home. She sold popular flavors of cupcakes through her booth, including peanut butter chocolate and coconut creme.
People can support Sheeley’s brand new business by ordering cupcakes at (717) 926-5342.
An angel tree was lit up on the lawn and ran by library volunteers. A traditional angel tree is decorated with cards with children’s names on them and what they would like for Christmas, explained Carter Jones, one of the volunteers.
“Because of COVID this year, we’re accepting monetary donations and then we’ll buy the books for the kids,” he said.
Local artist Venessa LaDui held a booth with her art prints, bracelets and earrings. She said that her art is sold in some local businesses like SHEA Creations and The Mad Hatter Cafe.
Those interested in her art book “Clever Fellow” or viewing her creations can find her on Facebook at VL’s Art and Oddities.
Campbell said that each year, the library strives for a bigger and better Christmas market. She noted that food trucks and other commodities are on the list of goals for the years to come. All of the vendors and participants wore masks and face coverings while enjoying the event.
