The sixth annual Elmira College Dance Marathon, in support of the Children’s Miracle Network at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, will be held Saturday.
This year’s event will be held virtually and supporters can follow along throughout the day on Facebook.
‘For this year’s ECDM, we are going virtual due to the circumstances of the pandemic,” said James Blair ‘23, finance executive for ECDM 2021. “We will be having online activities such as games, story time for kids, and – returning from last year’s Dance Marathon – Zumba with Michelle. Going along with our theme, ‘When We Grow Up,’ we will feature interviews with multiple people from various professions sharing the activities that they do as grown-ups. We will also be having fun skits and videos created by our exec team shown on the day of the event.”
Children’s Miracle Network is dedicated to helping babies, some of which are born weighing one pound, who have to live the beginning of their lives in the hospital. Donations to Elmira College Dance Marathon help make their stay more comfortable and improve the quality of their care.
According to Blair, “It’s difficult to not be able to do the event in person but the ability to help out the NICU babies virtually is truly incredible. The team and I hope that even with this new format of a virtual event that there will be a lot of support from the community.”
Those interested in participating in the virtual ECDM event or making a donation in support of CMN can visit the ECDM webpage.
Since founded in 2015, ECDM has raised over $50,000 for CMN at Arnot Health. Follow ECDM’s progress, throughout the event, on Instagram and Facebook.
