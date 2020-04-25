WAVERLY – Elderwood at Waverly now has a sixth COVID-19-related death, according to Saturday's update from Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
These deaths, all residents at the skilled nursing facility, are the only deaths in Tioga County.
“Elderwood is continuing testing for all residents and staff members,” said Sauerbrey. “I ask for your prayers and positive thoughts for all those concerned.”
To date, the county has had 90 confirmed cases and 22 recoveries.
Although updated numbers specific to Elderwood weren't provided Saturday, Friday's update showed 52 confirmed cases among residents and 14 among staff at the facility. Twenty-one new cases had been identified at the facility as of Friday's update following an increase in testing through Guthrie.
In neighboring Chemung County, there have been 87 positive cases to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.