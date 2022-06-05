It was always planned to have the class of 2022 receive their diplomas on the stage of the Nelle Black Westgate Auditorium just like every graduating class had for decades, aside from the virtual graduation for the class of 2020 and the outdoor graduation for the class of 2021. But the graduating seniors, in a style that had come to define the class, bucked tradition and requested the school hold its 148th commencement ceremonies on Miller A. Moyer Field on Friday June 3.
That decision and the attitude behind it was reflected in the speeches of the three highest honored students and their president as the ceremony began in earnest.
Class president William Gowin outlined the unique circumstances he and his classmates endured as they proceeded through the years, noting that in eighth grade they experienced the sudden loss of high school shop teacher Mr. Denis Manotti.
“One of the funniest people any of us has ever met. He was a man who many looked up to and enjoyed being around. Due to this, the start of our freshman year was not as enjoyable as we hoped it would be,” Gowin said.
Their freshman year would be bookended with more tragedy, as long-time english teacher Mr. Jeffrey Wynne would tragically pass near the end of the school year.
“At first, our freshman year went smoothly and high school seemed to be going well, but tragedy struck once again at the end of the year. We lost yet another teacher and a dear friend Mr. Jefferey Wynne, who was our freshman English teacher. As any graduate up here can tell you, he was much more than just a teacher. He was a friend, a
role model, and an advisor to any and all of his students at any hour of the day,” Gowin declared.
Gowin noted that it was their classes unique determination and perseverance that pushed them through these tragedies and the challenges of facing the COVID-19 pandemic which ultimately forced them to miss one-hundred days of school between their sophomore and junior years.
Gowin closed his greeting by encouraging his fellows to chase their ambitions.
“In closing, I would like to say this, your future is defined by you alone. Life will serve as a sole proprietorship for many of us.”
Class Valedictorian Theresa Beers introduced the audience to the word neoteric, and explained how it related to their class.
Beers said that even the school administration wasn’t sure what the word meant to her class, and explained in her speech that the core of understanding came down to asking ‘why?’.
Beers explained that pursuing new ideas and asking why things are the way they are was their definition of neoteric and it led them to doing things differently throughout their school careers.
“For example, as a class, we decided to have prom at Maple Ridge at Red Maple Ranch, which was an idea that began with a question. Why is prom always at the school? The answer was simple: no class had ever had the funds. Why could we not fundraise enough money to make it happen? Why? These questions brought about the change that constituted our year,” Beers clarified.
Beers told her fellow graduates to cast their stones and be watch the ripples.
“We stand here today on the cusp of the rest of our lives, and it is our duty to be the change.”
Salutatorian Michael Skipper told his fellows not to lose their ambition, and that their work had just begun.
“Whether you are pursuing further education, entering the workforce, or enlisting in the military, you will be tested in ways which you cannot imagine, so you must be ready to meet the challenge,” Skipper asserted.
Skipper highlighted he and his classmates feeling exhausted from the challenges they’d faced entering their senior year, and told them those challenges equipped them with knowledge and experience to guide them moving forward.
Third honor student Olivia Williams said that the challenges the students faced allowed them to learn resilience.
“We, as graduates, have experienced it all in our time here at Canton High School. Friendships have been formed; games have been won; tests have been passed (and failed); lessons have been learned; memories have been made, but most of all, struggles have been encountered and overcome by resilience,” Williams declared.
Williams said that their setbacks were merely turned into setups, and that they came out of it all stronger than they had come.
Class of 2022 advisor Mrs. Chelsie Swartz applauded the students for their efforts through their high school careers, noting their prolific fundraising ability in order to have “a year unlike any other” their senior year.
Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs applauded the students for sticking with their academics through the worst of COVID lockdowns and their work that resulted in the high school library officially being designated the Jeffrey J. Wynne Memorial Library, after their tragically lost freshman English teacher. Briggs lauded the students in their staring down adversity and taking it on “The Warrior Way.”
Not content with just holding a ceremony on the football field, the graduating seniors followed up the cap toss with piling into vehicles and participating in a police-escorted parade up and down the streets of Canton.
It was an appropriate end to a ceremony that was made unique to the class of 2022, because of the class of 2022.
