SkillsUSA officers volunteer at CHOP

On Nov. 17, SkillsUSA officers and leadership team members from the Northern Tier Career Center volunteered at Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), packing more than 900 ‘backpack’ weekend bags for local schools who participate in the CHOP program.
Linda Lamphere, CHOP Program Manager, gave the students a tour of the facility in Towanda while learning about the different programs CHOP provides for Bradford and surrounding counties.
