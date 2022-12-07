SkillsUSA officers volunteer at CHOP

Local SkillsUSA officers and leadership team members from the Northern Tier Career Center volunteered at Child Hunger Outreach Partners. Pictured in red: Officers: Adam Leonard (Troy HS), John Delosa (Troy HS), Kaleb Schwenk (Troy HS), Anna Davis (Athens HS), Madison Weadock (Canton HS) & Sarah Davy (Canton HS). Pictured in blue: Leadership Team: Tarah Collins (Troy HS), Magnolia Parshall (Athens HS), Madison Buck (Athens HS), Gracie Schoonover (Towanda HS), Kaitlyn Williams (Towanda HS), Athena Chacona (Towanda HS) & Addison Maynard (Towanda HS).

 Photo provided by Northern Tier Career Center

On Nov. 17, SkillsUSA officers and leadership team members from the Northern Tier Career Center volunteered at Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), packing more than 900 ‘backpack’ weekend bags for local schools who participate in the CHOP program.

Linda Lamphere, CHOP Program Manager, gave the students a tour of the facility in Towanda while learning about the different programs CHOP provides for Bradford and surrounding counties.