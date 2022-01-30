DUSHORE — A horse drawn sleigh competition brought some winter thrills in downtown Dushore on Saturday afternoon.
The 2022 Endless Mountains Sleigh Rally was held next to Sinclair’s Hardware on Center Street and was inspired by the 19th century Currier and Ives paintings that portrayed people riding horse-drawn sleighs in the winter.
Competitors were busy decorating their beloved horses with brass bells that jingled as the winter winds rushed through the outdoor event.
Once sleighs were attached to their horses, competitors made their way to the snowy field and showcased their equestrian skills.
One of the competitions included horse drivers trying to recreate a Currier and Ives painting as they rode through the snow, which was won by Sodus, N.Y. resident Leigh Semikf and her 13-year-old Morgan named Rosalyn Echo.
“Its going to be a perfect day for the rally, despite the cold,” said Allen Dohl, the event announcer. “In the past few years, we haven’t been able to have this due to lack of snow, so today is great.”
Dohl said that the competitors are experienced horse drivers on both carriages and sleighs and that people come from many parts of Pennsylvania and New York.
Oxford, Pa. resident Jane Osbourne said that she has been in various horse shows throughout her life, but this was her first time in Dushore.
She entered the rally with her 16-year-old Welsh and Thoroughbred named Oh My Goodness and said it was exciting to be a part of something that was an ode to the past.
Wayne Gavitt served as the judge of the event and said that it was a joy to have something fun to do with the community during the winter.
“I’ve lived here in Sullivan County my whole life and for 50 years I have been driving horses,” he said. “We use to travel to areas in New York and New England for horse shows, but decided to bring an event like this closer to home.”
He said that past sleigh rallies have been held at his farm or the Sullivan County Fairgrounds in Forksville, but downtown Dushore was the perfect setting for a public event.
