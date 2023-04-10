Slight decrease in COVID cases for Bradford County [free to read]

There was a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases within Bradford County, according to the most recent data from the state’s monitoring system.
Data is derived from the most recent period of March 29 to April 4 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was March 22 to 28. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
COVID-19 cases decreased by three, specifically from 27 to 24 in the new period. The month of April started with less than half of the cases that March started with, which was 52 total. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remained the same at 234.
The entire commonwealth continues to have COVID-19 cases decrease. The state’s overall cases went from 3,383 to 2,861 in the new period. Pennsylvania’s total number of COVID-related deaths increased by 67 in the new period and now has 50,780 total COVID-related deaths.
Over 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 vaccinations remained the same in Bradford County with 25,557 residents fully vaccinated out of 60,323. This makes up 42.4% of the county’s population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania has over 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 27 to 24.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 45.1 to 40.1.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 4.4% to 4.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 5.6 to 6.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: zero to 0.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.4% to 1%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 3,383 to 2,861.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 26 to 22.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 6.5% to 6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 632.7 to 560.6.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 42.3 to 37.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.8% to 0.7%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
• Bradford County: New cases from 28 to 27, incidence rate from 46.8 to 45.1, PCR rate from 5% to 4.4%, COVID hospitalizations from 5.7 to 5.6 and emergency room visits from 1.5% to 1.4%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 3,089 to 3,383, incidence rate from 23.8 to 26, PCR rate from 6.6% to 6.5%, COVID hospitalizations from 641.4 to 632.7 and patients on ventilators from 42.7 to 42.3.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County is considered high transmission when it comes to cases per 100,000 population for each county. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission. There are 10 counties in Pennsylvania considered high transmission: Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour, York, Northampton and Lebanon.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
