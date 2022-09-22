'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a help wanted sign hangs on the door of a Target store in Uniontown, Pa.

 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation.

A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.