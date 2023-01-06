Small business loans available for drought-related expenses

The summer of 2022 was one of the hottest and driest our area had witnessed in living memory, and prompted a drought declaration that lasted from June 1 through Aug. 31 as punishing heat and complete absence of rain dried up large swaths of central Pennsylvania.
For an area such as Bradford County, with its heavy reliance on animal and crop agriculture, the weather was especially punishing.
The weather was sufficient to warrant an economic disaster declaration from the United States Department of Agriculture in Bradford and Sullivan counties, with their neighboring counties in Pennsylvania and New York also affected.
To help businesses and individuals recover from such an occurrence, the Farm Service Agency of the USDA is offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses and cooperatives that were negatively impacted by the drought conditions.
These loans are primarily for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private non-profit organizations that cannot meet necessary financial obligations as a direct result of the drought conditions. Nurseries and orchards can qualify for the loans as well.
These types of small business loans are not available to farming or ranching operations.
Businesses and cooperatives can expect loan interest rates of 2.935% while loans to non-profit organizations will carry a 1.875% interest rate.
