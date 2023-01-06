Small business loans available for drought-related expenses

Drought conditions in the summer months of 2022 caused the USDA to declare an economic disaster as a result. Now, low-interest loans are being made available for those affected in the area.

 Photo provided by USDA

The summer of 2022 was one of the hottest and driest our area had witnessed in living memory, and prompted a drought declaration that lasted from June 1 through Aug. 31 as punishing heat and complete absence of rain dried up large swaths of central Pennsylvania.

For an area such as Bradford County, with its heavy reliance on animal and crop agriculture, the weather was especially punishing.

