COVID-19 cases continue to show improvement in Bradford County, according to this week’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. However, these improvements weren’t as drastic as in last week’s reporting, in which Bradford County moved from the substantial to moderate category of community transmission.
Comparing the periods of May 21 to May 27 and May 28 to June 3, the DOH reported that Bradford County went from an incidence rate of 68 to 53 per 1,000 people, although its percent positivity remained at 5.4%. Between May 14 to May 20, the county had an incidence rate of 122.7 per 100,000 residents and a 9.2% positivity.
Statewide, there were 2,899 new cases compared to 5,007 during the previous seven dayss and ercent positivity was down from 3.8% to 2.9%.
“Lowered case counts and increased vaccinations every day continue to be encouraging news across the commonwealth,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians remain resilient putting their best foot forward to fight COVID-19.”
Meanwhile, Guthrie will be changing hours of operation at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 2900 Elmire St. in Athens Township due to a decrease in vaccine demand.
Starting next week, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday so that staff can be redeployed elsewhere, according to an announcement from Guthrie.
Out of Bradford County’s population of 60,323, the DOH reported that 16,237 residents have been fully vaccinated while 2,615 have been partially vaccinated.
Although walk-ins are welcome at Guthrie’s clinic, appointments are encouraged and can be made through guthrie.org/vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.