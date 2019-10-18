Small tax increase included in Athens Borough budget proposal

ATHENS BOROUGH — A proposed budget in Athens Borough could bring a 1 mill tax increase for residents in the new year.
A tentative 2020 budget was presented during Monday’s meeting of the Athens Borough Council. The budget, at $2,832,090, represents a $14,920 increase compared to the current spending plan. The 1 mill tax increase would mean an additional $45 a year for a resident with a home valued at $45,000.
In a statement read during the meeting, council President Bill Cotton said the Executive Committee spent a great deal of time working on the budget proposal.
“All sections of the budget have been evaluated and adjustments were made to reduce the expenses as much as possible while continuing to maintain inflation rates and provide services required,” Cotton said. “However, in order to balance the budget, a tax increase of 1 mill has been included.”
Cotton noted that the borough has increased its millage rate by 3.75 over the past decade, but it hasn’t been enough to keep pace with inflation and the cost of employee benefits.
Included in the budget is a $470 decrease in general fund spending ($1,556,700), a $5,000 increase in the Street Maintenance Fund ($115,000), an $11,000 increase in the Fire Equipment Fund ($51,000), and a $610 decrease in the Sewer Revenue Fund ($1,095,890).
In addition, sewer rates will remain steady at $140 per quarter.
A public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the borough hall, which will be followed by a vote from the council on Dec. 9.
