ATHENS — Natalie Smart, a corporate communications professional for the past 15 years, was appointed Tuesday to fill out the unexpired term of former Athens School Board Vice-President Lonnie Stethers, who resigned from the position last month.
Smart’s new Region I seat, which represents Athens Borough, is set to expire December 2021.
Smart was one of two candidates vying for the appointment Tuesday. The other was civil engineer and Athens Borough Councilman Jeffrey Nason. The public interview process provided both a chance to talk about the experience and qualities they would bring to the school board before facing questions that included what they thought were the district’s biggest strengths and the challenges it is facing, the role and expectations of a school board member, and what motivated them to seek the position.
During her interview, Smart highlighted her Master of Business Administration degree and familiarity with working with and understanding budgets among other qualities.
“I’m just hoping I can bring some new ideas and support to the board,” she told school board members before the decision.
Although Smart was selected by a 5-3 vote, school board President John Johnson said both were good candidates.
“It’s an exciting time, a daunting time to be joining the board, but I think it’s important that I lend my support because there’s a lot of discussions and decisions that have to take place and I just want to help be a part of that for the community,” she said.
