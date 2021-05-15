A new addiction recovery group is set to begin in Towanda.
SMART Recovery is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid their recovery through mutual-help groups.
The program is currently being offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at The Main Link, 118 Desmond Street, Sayre and every Friday to inmates at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
The newest group will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays at The Main Link, 17 Pine Street, Towanda, beginning on June 7.
SMART Recovery focuses on developing a positive, balanced, and healthy lifestyle to manage life’s problems in a sensible and effective way without substances. The program offers tools to achieve a positive lifestyle change, especially in the areas of life that are related to drinking or using substances.
Trudi, the facilitator of the program completed an eight-week certification course (approximately 30 hours of training). She says, “I have been Facilitating Smart Recovery for about three years now and absolutely love doing it. I love the SMART tools and use them as often as needed in my own life.
“SMART has helped me in my own recovery. It has taught me how to process feelings, thoughts, and emotions with these tools. I enjoy showing other people these tools to recovery and when someone comes to me and says, ‘I used this tool and it helped work through my emotions and I didn’t need to use drugs or alcohol’ it lets me know SMART and I are doing something right.”
The Main Link is a mental health consumer support center that provides drop-in and peer support services in Bradford and Sullivan Counties. For more information call Trudi at (570) 637-0720.
