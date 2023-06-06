TOWANDA — The Borough of Towanda has an additional full-time police officer to assist law enforcement officials within the municipality.
Garret Smith was sworn-in as a full-time police officer for the Towanda Borough Police Department Monday evening.
Mayor Garrett Miller conducted the ceremony during the Towanda Borough Council’s monthly meeting. In attendance was Smith’s many family members who were all smiles to see the big occasion.
For four years, Smith has served as a part-time police officer for the borough before taking on the full-time position. Miller stated that Smith has done a fantastic job already as a part-time officer and looks forward to his continued service to the borough.
The swearing-in consisted of Smith taking the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He also promised to perform the duties of a police officer with fidelity.
Smith stated that it felt amazing to officially begin his tenure as a full-time officer. He expressed that Monday evening was a great start to a promising career.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
