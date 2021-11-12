Smithfield Township in need of volunteer EMTs

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A local ambulance association is looking for EMT volunteers so that emergency medical coverage can continue for Smithfield Township residents.
A public meeting at the Smithfield Ambulance Garage to discuss the issue of no available EMTs to cover the township was hosted by Terry Husted, the president of the Tri-Township Ambulance Association, Inc.
“We do have a problem in this township,” he said. “We need people to get trained or who are already trained as EMTs and first responders to take charge of this division.”
He has been an EMT for almost 50 years and said it has become second nature to him.
“If we don’t get enough people to do that, then there is a possibility that the division will be shut down,” he said.
If that were to happen, residents would have to rely on ambulance services that are farther away and will take longer to arrive, especially during the winter.
“We have to get people to become crew members,” he said. “To get an ambulance running, we need each ambulance to have two certified people per run.”
The Tri-Township Ambulance Association was formed in 1957 by volunteer firemen and has always been run by volunteers, said Husted.
Another speaker at the event was Marion Pfeiffer, the Tri-Township board secretary and captain of the Ridgebury ambulance division.
She has been an EMT since 2016, which has been her retirement job that she volunteered for after hearing that there was a need for EMTs.
Pfeiffer stated that it took about 210 hours of training with classes of two nights per week and some Saturdays, as well as a skills test using equipment and a virtual test to get EMT certification.
“The response from the community has been wonderful and it develops into a passion,” she said. “However, we still need people around Smithfield to pick up the mantle and assist the community.”
Although they have offered to come to Smithfield if needed, they are also stretched thin covering other townships throughout the county, she said.
Anyone who is interested in signing up to become an EMT can contact Husted at (570) 596-2648.
