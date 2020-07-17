The Athens Area School District will receive a little help with its school resource officer costs at SRU Elementary School following a donation from the Smithfield Township Supervisors from its Act 13 funds.
Pat Barrett, who serves as solicitor for both the Athens School Board and Smithfield Township Supervisors, announced the $24,000 donation Tuesday for school board approval, which would cover half of the budgeted school resource officer costs at SRU.
Athens School Board President John Johnson and Superintendent Craig Stage both thanked the township for its donation, which was initiated by Supervisor Jackie Kingsley.
“It’s very very thoughtful of them and they value the safety of our schools,” said Stage. “We appreciate it.”
In other budget-related news, Johnson said there have been no additional conversations between the school board and the Athens Area Education Association regarding a potential pay freeze from the teacher’s union to help offset the larger budget deficit the district has been facing coming into the new school year due to COVID-19.
Since the budget was first presented to the public in May with a $1.8 million deficit — around $1 million more than typically presented in other years — Stage, Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock, and the Act 93 administration have each taken pay freezes for six months, although Stage and Hitchcock will be compensated if revenues end up higher than projected in the new school year. Stage and Hitchcock initially proposed a 12-month pay freeze, but were approved for six.
Direct savings from an AAEA pay freeze would equal $149,000 for six months or $298,00 for 12 months, Hitchcock previously stated.
The final budget approved last month anticipates $39,487,816 in revenue and $40,654,412 in expenses, leaving a $1,166,596 deficit to be bridged. The district has also implemented a .5 mill tax increase, which will generate an additional $127,000 through an average increase of between $20 to $30 per tax bill.
