Smithfield Township talks bridge replacements

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP – Township supervisors accepted bids for stone and discussed bridge repairs at their Tuesday meeting.
Township Secretary Haley Robson reported the township has $646,965.19 in the General Fund and has not yet received its 2022 American Rescue Plan funds, which are expected sometime around June.
The township accepted bids from Tom Everett Trucking for 2RC stone at $13.85/ton and 4Minus stone at $12.50/ton. It also approved the bid for cinders for next winter at $42.25/ton which supervisors noted was a significant jump in price from last year.
Construction of a new replacement bridge on Tom Jack Drive over Tom Jack Creek is expected to start this summer. The project will be done in conjunction with the Bradford County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program, which will contribute funds to the project.
A similar bridge project on Kelly Road has been green-lit, but supervisors expect the permitting process to push work on it until next year.
In other news, the township’s spring cleanup will be April 30. Supervisor Jacqueline Kingsley reported she will reach out to Athens FFA Advisor Dave Steinfelt to see if the FFA members want to come out and help.
