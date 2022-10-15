“Smitten” with mittens

ATHENS — People in the Valley area can warm themselves up this fall and upcoming winter with handmade crafts from a local artisan.
Marjorie Schoonover creates repurposed wool mittens through her crafts brand, Smitten. For materials, she typically uses wool sweaters that have shrunk and nobody wants or can wear anymore. A motto that she uses for her brand is “what is old is new again.”
“I made my first pair of mittens about eight years ago and it was a little trial and error at first,” she recalled. “I just started seeing a lot of wool in thrift stores and flea markets and I wanted to look at the material to see how I could reuse it.”
She stated that she often makes a pattern and starts to wash the sweater to shrink it to make it into a tighter material.
“I got out my sewing machine, cut up the wool sweater and started sewing,” she said. “I still have that first pair from eight years ago as a reminder for how many pairs of mittens I have sown over the years.”
She was sewing early in the morning before starting her day job, as well as after work. Eventually, she started sewing them in bulk and taking them to boutique shops.
“I made a few pairs to start with and it just started to snowball,” she said. “I had more and more people that wanted them and there were days where I couldn’t sew fast enough.”
Originally from Cortland, N.Y., she would take the mittens to local shops where the owners would buy them outright and display them. When the shops’ supply of mittens got low, owners would call her to request more and she would diligently get to work.
She hasn’t sewn as much in the last year or two because of less people out in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she has recently been getting back into her making her favorite craft.
Schoonover currently lives in Athens and was recently at the Waverly Fall Fest in East Waverly Park on Oct. 1. It was her very first festival and she was excited to engage with the Valley community.
“Being new to the area, it was a great way too get out and meet people,” she said. “I had a lot of interest from several people that are hoping I’ll stop by their business and bring a basket of mittens to them.”
Schoonover is passionate about her craft and seeks to provide a quality product to people. She stated that a favorite aspect of her crafts is when she makes “memory mittens.” She detailed how a woman’s grandmother passed away who had a favorite wool sweater that she wore.
“When she passed, the woman wanted me to make mittens out of the sweater for her so that she could have something to remember her grandmother by,” Schoonover said.
Mittens were made for the woman and her sisters, as well as the woman’s baby.
“She was really proud and happy to have them, and every year she sends me a picture of her wearing those mittens,” Schoonover said. “She had no idea that I was going to make a little tiny baby pair for her child too.”
Schoonover aspires to expand her crafts and hopes to make hats and scarves in the future too. She cited that with the weather changing, it would be perfect timing to make these items.
“Making the mittens has been very good for me and I’ve really enjoyed making them,” she said. “I like to see what cutting up different sweaters and putting them back together will look like. It’s also a great way to reuse things that people don’t typically use anymore.”
Over the years, Schoonover estimates that she has sown about 400 pairs of wool mittens from old wool sweaters that she has found. About eight mittens can be made from one sweater, she stated.
Anyone interested in requesting an order or making a purchase can email mlarkinvw@gmail.com or call 607-345-3925.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
