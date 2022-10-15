“Smitten” with mittens

Marjorie Schoonover creates repurposed wool mittens through her crafts brand, Smitten. Pictured is Schoonover at the Waverly Fall Fest in East Waverly Park on Oct. 1.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

ATHENS — People in the Valley area can warm themselves up this fall and upcoming winter with handmade crafts from a local artisan.

Marjorie Schoonover creates repurposed wool mittens through her crafts brand, Smitten. For materials, she typically uses wool sweaters that have shrunk and nobody wants or can wear anymore. A motto that she uses for her brand is “what is old is new again.”

