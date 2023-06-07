Smoke and haze conditions continue to be prevalent and worsening across the county. EPA air monitoring shows our county to be between unhealthy and very unhealthy conditions. In such conditions, it is recommended that outdoor activities are limited, and those in high risk or special risk groups suspend physical or outdoor activities. It is recommended that outdoor air/HVAC systems be reduced or shut off, and windows and doors closed to the outside. Those needing to work or be outside should wear a properly seated mask, preferably with particulate filter, such as an N95 style mask.
Anyone experiencing respiratory distress or other symptoms should do their best to remove themselves from the environment and contact 911 for EMS resources.
According to the NWS and health officials, special at risk populations include the young, elderly, and those with respiratory complications such as Asthma, COPD, and related complications. This also includes those who are pregnant, have heart disease, or face distress upon exertion.
The smoke will continue and will most likely strengthen today, which will also create visibility issues. Those driving should use caution, and plan on additional time for driving. Smoke is expected to dissipate through tomorrow.
On top of these conditions, we continue to fear brush and forest fires as a result of dry conditions, temperatures, and relative humidity levels. All burning is discouraged. Athens Township has implemented an official burn ban. While that ban does not exist across the remainder of the county, we encourage you to not burn today, including recreational fires.
In the event of a fire, please ensure the location as normal smoke plumes can’t effectively be seen under these conditions. Please verify fire locations before calling 911.
We encourage continued inside work today. Outdoor planned activities for today and tonight should be reconsidered.
If there are any needs, please contact myself or our office at 570-265-5022. We are hopeful that the situation will be completely resolved by Friday for our area, today being of most concern.
Continue to monitor NWS and the EPA site for additional information and updates.
