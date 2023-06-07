Smoke and haze conditions continue to be prevalent and worsening across the county. EPA air monitoring shows our county to be between unhealthy and very unhealthy conditions. In such conditions, it is recommended that outdoor activities are limited, and those in high risk or special risk groups suspend physical or outdoor activities. It is recommended that outdoor air/HVAC systems be reduced or shut off, and windows and doors closed to the outside. Those needing to work or be outside should wear a properly seated mask, preferably with particulate filter, such as an N95 style mask.

Anyone experiencing respiratory distress or other symptoms should do their best to remove themselves from the environment and contact 911 for EMS resources.