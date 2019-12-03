Nearly a foot of snow in some areas has covered the Bradford and Sullivan County area after a winter storm brought a mix of ice, rain and snow Sunday and Monday.
The storm is expected to continue dropping snow on the area until early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Binghamton.
The further north, the more snow was dropped. Waverly had more than a foot of snow confirmed by the NWS at 11 a.m. Monday and Milan had 10 inches confirmed just before 10 a.m. with almost a day’s worth of snowfall still to be added. A trained spotter in Granville Summit recorded 9.3 inches at 9:45 a.m. and Gillett had nine inches recorded at 10:30 a.m.
The Sullivan County area was hit as well. NWS State College showed that Dushore had 5.7 inches of snowfall at 6 a.m. and LaPorte had three inches at the same time.
Multiple accidents were reported Monday on Route 414 near Franklindale, Route 220 in front of Crystal Springs Motel in North Towanda Township, Route 220 in Ulster Township and on West Main Street in Troy Borough as Sunday’s freezing rain made for icy roads underneath Monday’s snowfall. Accidents subsided later in the day as road crews were able to catch up with the snowfall. Multiple instances of trees down were reported in the evening on Monday, presumably from the weight of the collected snow.
Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Neely told the Review on Monday that the storm impacted drivers on their morning commute the most as many roads had not been touched by that time. Neely reported that there were eight motor vehicle accidents recorded on Monday in the county with minimal traffic on the roadways, which she called “typical” for the first major system of the season.
Power outages affecting more than 100 people were reported according to Penelec’s official website in Wells, Monroe, Wyalusing, and Tuscarora townships. Claverack’s outage map said more than 100 people were without power in Pike Township. Neely added that power was expected to return “quickly” to the affected areas.
A warming station is also on standby to be staffed by the American Red Cross, but was not needed Monday.
No Bradford or Sullivan County roads are known by the Review to be closed by the inclement weather.
The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until early Tuesday morning, when the snowfall will subside. Neely said that she expects roads to refreeze overnight and that some roads will still have to be plowed.
“Caution will be needed with the morning commute,” she said.
