Due to the winter storm warning currently in effect calling for heavy snow, ice accumulations, and high winds a Snow Emergency has been declared in Towanda Borough, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Due to the presence of snow along Borough streets from this major storm, it is imperative that on those streets designated by signs as Snow Emergency Routes, all vehicles must be immediately removed from the appropriate side of the street as follows to allow for snow removal and emergency vehicles to travel: