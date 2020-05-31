TOWANDA — The thick, smokey scent of barbecued chicken and sounds of cheery chatter floated above the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda Saturday as North Rome Christian School’s annual 5K/10K Eagle Run race returned to town.
More than 70 runners, as well as many walkers, participated in the christian school’s annual fundraiser, which was held on the first weekend Bradford County has been declared in the “green phase” of reopening after COVID-19 lockdowns.
North Rome Christian School Administrator Randy Reddinger stated that race organizers contemplated postponing the event, and even rescheduled it from its original date of April 18, but ultimately “went for it” as the number of new COVID-19 cases lessened.
Reddinger said that the Eagle Run offers physical exercise and fellowship with others, both important benefits after individuals have been quarantined for such a length of time.
“Regardless of whether we have to social distance or not, I think the fellowship is probably the biggest (benefit of the event),” he commented. “That we can lock arms with each other and just kind of move forward and watch the smiles on the faces.”
Reddinger noted that the race is also one of the school’s biggest fundraisers of the year and that proceeds are used to keep tuition costs at a minimum, as the school does not accept any government funds as it strives to offer a quality education that is both bibliocentric and offers an academic challenge.
Reddinger noted that the school is preparing for anything that may be thrown their way in the coming school year, including returning to school as normal, returning to school with social distancing and precautionary measures in place and for online learning if absolutely necessary.
With Sayre’s annual Pound the Ground for Ultrasound cancelled last weekend, Reddinger said many athletes that would participate in that run joined in for the Eagle Run.
North Rome Christian School hosted a silent auction during Saturday’s event to help bring in additional proceeds for the school along with a chicken barbeque that took the place of the traditionally held breakfast in order to allow for social distancing.
Overall winners of the Eagle Run 5K included Vernon Clouse with a time of 20:34.13, Leland Loziere with a time of 21:01.86 and Benjamin Miller with a time of 22:56.97.
Overall winners of the Eagle Run 10K included Kevin Heeman with a time of 33:52.87, Ryan Brizzolara with a time of 34:45.60 and Steve Esposito with a time of 35:28.49.
