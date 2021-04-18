TOWANDA — More than 100 racers of all ages readied at the starting line of the 5K/10K Eagle Run and Walk on Saturday.
The race kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Towanda Independent Baptist Church parking lot and marked the 9th year the run has been held to raise money for North Rome Christian School, a privately funded, non denominational Christian school in Rome.
NRCS Administrator Randy Reddinger stated that Eagle Run organizers saw some normalcy return to the race this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has “lessened its grip” on the nation and the event’s chicken barbecue, silent auction, Chinese auction and baked good sale could be held inside the church’s facilities.
While the school wasn’t able to host the former Eagle Run breakfast due to the pandemic, NRCS Public Relations Coordinator Karen Holdren estimated that approximately 125 people participated in the race this year, over 50 more than last year.
Both Reddinger and Holdren pointed out that the Eagle Run not only raised funding needed to keep the school functioning, but also celebrated the tight knit community formed at NRCS.
The Eagle Run, which was created by a former NRCS student as a senior year community service project, gave school members an opportunity to serve together and see one another, an especially refreshing opportunity after extended time apart during the pandemic, organizers stated.
“We’ve got a great group of people here at the school … there are some times when you fit to be tied and you maybe get a little bit stressed and stuff like that, but you won’t find a better group of people that are really willing to roll up their sleeves and jump in and take control,” Reddinger said, noting that a multitude of parents, teachers and students pitched in to both run in the race and help operate it.
“It’s just glorifying God and getting to have fellowship with our community,” Holdren added. “A lot of families love to do this together because it’s a great thing to get to do together, family time.”
Reddinger said one way funding raised by the school this year will be used is in building a new storage shed for NRCS to utilize.
Zion Landermilch, 16, won the Eagle Run 5K with a time of 17:44.97 while Micah Russell, 40, finished second place with a time of 17:53.34 and Andrew Norton, 27, earned third place with a time of 19:00.84.
Bill Mosier, 60, earned first place in the Eagle Run 10K with a time of 46:48.25 while Abigail Spinney, 39, took second place with a time of 48:53.59 and Bradly Latz, 32, won third place with a time of 50:47.74.
